VMware: HPE simplifies data protection for Hybrid IT with HPE RMC 5.0 and Cloud Bank Storage

Hybrid IT—the blending of traditional and cloud services—is the new normal. It’s not hard to understand why. In the idea economy, finding your right mix of hybrid infrastructure is critical to powering your applications and achieving business outcomes.

The growth of Hybrid IT is creating new challenges for IT leaders, particularly in the areas of risk and resilience. How can you support a mix of traditional, private and public cloud services while delivering all the protection you need—wherever you need it?

Today we are making that important choice simpler with the announcement of HPE Recovery Manager Central (RMC) 5.0 with support for HPE Cloud Bank Storage. This new solution enables end-to-end application protection across all consumption models, delivering flash-speed protection while efficiently utilizing low-cost cloud storage for long-term retention and disaster recovery.

