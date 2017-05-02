VMware: How VMware Used vCloud Director to Consolidate Internal IT

In Silicon Valley, it’s common to hear of new startups, “dogfooding” their product – using their own product internally – to quickly iterate and develop a better user experience before releasing to customers. There’s plenty of famous examples; however, it’s not every day you hear of a large, publicly-traded company doing the same. But in 2012, VMware did exactly that.

In a recently released whitepaper, we dive into the events that lead VMware developers to internally dogfood a newly created product. The experiment that followed was a huge success, resulting in the creation of the OneCloud platform which now runs more that 100,000 virtual machines (VMs) for internal users around the world.

Consolidation, The VMware Way

From the start, developers of the OneCloud platform were given one goal: to consolidate the sprawling internal cloud IT resources that had organically grown within the company.

Read the entire article here, How VMware Used vCloud Director to Consolidate Internal IT

