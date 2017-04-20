VMware: How to Reset Single Sign On Password in vSphere 6.x

Periodically we’ll be bringing you tech tips from our Technical Training team on topics they receive questions on from the field. Today’s post comes from Rohit Sachdeva a Technical Training Specialist. Rohit is very passionate about delivering VMware technical training. At VMware, he is responsible for the enablement of the newly hired Technical Support Engineers and he also delivers advanced vSphere training to the more experienced Global Support staff.

Since the vSphere 6.0 release, Single Sign-On (SSO) is a component of the Platform Service Controller (PSC). SSO is the main component of PSC and responsible to provide token to the users to access the solutions connected to vCenter.It is a human tendency, we often forget the passwords and even keeping a track of the passwords is a hectic job. This is the reason we have SSO as a component for almost all the software which will act as an authentication broker and you do not have to remember password for every solution connected to the vCenter.

One password is enough to access multiple solutions (provided you have permission to access the solution).

Read the entire article here, How to Reset Single Sign On Password in vSphere 6.x – VMware Education & Certification

via the fine folks at VMware!