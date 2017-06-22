VMware: How to programmatically push data in vRealize Operations Manager
Purpose:Did you ever feel the need to push custom data to vRealize Operations Manager (vROps)? Did you wish, you could see that one parameter or metric specific to your environment in vROps? This post provides exactly that information. Here I demonstrate a script which pushes custom data into vROps. At the same time, I explained how you can customize it according to your requirement.
Introduction:A few weeks back I got the request from two of my colleagues for friends Luciano Gomes and Iwan (e1) Rahabok about a script which can push data into vRealize Operations Manager. Both of them requested similar task albeit the data was different. So I picked Luciano’s request as he already had the script which will generate the input. All I had to do is modify the script a bit so that I can consume the data in my required format and push the data to vROps.
His script generates “Creation Time” and “Hostname inside guest” for each virtual machine in an environment. He wanted to see these two values under each VM resource in vROps. So the task is defined in front of me.
Prior Work on pushing data to vRealize Operations Manager:Understand, this is not a new topic. Very good blog posts are already available on similar topics.
Read the entire article here, How to programmatically push data in vRealize Operations Manager
via the fine folks at VMware!
