VMware: How to Plan for IoT Success: Strategy and Recommendations

The Internet of Things (IoT) is poised to deliver substantial economic and operational value to almost every business process in every industry. As a matter of fact, McKinsey estimates IoT has a potential economic impact between $2.7–$6.2 trillion by 2025.

Gaining this value depends on the successful marriage of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), with each bringing a diverse mix of systems, business process knowledge, and services to the table.

This is because IT expertise and tools are critical to connecting traditionally unconnected operational technologies, ranging from kidney dialysis machines and video surveillance systems to interstate toll highways, aerial drones, and mobility-based voting booths.

IoT can be the driver of a powerful marriage between OT and IT, but as with any marriage, there are potential pitfalls and difficult decisions to be made along the way.

