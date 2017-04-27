VMware: How to Pinpoint Storage Problems in Your SAP Environment

When using SAP native tools such as SAP Solution Manager, there isn’t visibility into the underlying virtualization layers, leaving a blind spot in understanding the complete performance story. The virtualization layer includes, but is not limited to, the virtual machine, ESXi server, CPU, memory and storage. If I am an SAP administrator, the ability to quickly see contention of infrastructure resources and find root causes of performance or outage incidents is very valuable to keep my user base happy and access/uptime SLAs at a high level.

In this post, I’ll provide insight into an example topology of a virtualized environment and dashboards that offer in-depth views into the infrastructure-monitored environment. The second in this two-part blog series will provide insight for the IT administrator, showcasing how visibility into the layers below virtualization will help determine usage patterns in the business and how to dynamically respond to those changes without affecting SLAs.

Topology of a Virtualized SAP Environment

Read the entire article here, How to Pinpoint Storage Problems in Your SAP Environment

via the fine folks at VMware!