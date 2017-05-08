VMware: How to Extend Visibility From NetApp FAS to Virtual Infrastructure

Mapping your NetApp FAS environment to your virtual infrastructure within VMware vRealize Operations (vROps) can provide essential insight into how your NetApp performance impacts your virtual environment. Specifically, the ability to map key NetApp resources to ESXi hosts, virtual machines (VMs) and datastores.

To garner deeper visibility into your NetApp resources, accessing dashboards and reports within vROps can transform your operations. In this blog post, I’ll highlight three key dashboards and resources that you can leverage to dig into your NetApp performance.

High-Level View: Overview Dashboards

The overview dashboards offer high-level views into your NetApp FAS environment, showing important things like datastore information, NetApp FAS resource health, and a storage topology. The NetApp Storage Topology dashboard, for instance, maps NetApp FAS resources to your virtual infrastructure.

