VMware: How to Extend Visibility From NetApp FAS to Virtual Infrastructure
Mapping your NetApp FAS environment to your virtual infrastructure within VMware vRealize Operations (vROps) can provide essential insight into how your NetApp performance impacts your virtual environment. Specifically, the ability to map key NetApp resources to ESXi hosts, virtual machines (VMs) and datastores.
To garner deeper visibility into your NetApp resources, accessing dashboards and reports within vROps can transform your operations. In this blog post, I’ll highlight three key dashboards and resources that you can leverage to dig into your NetApp performance.
High-Level View: Overview Dashboards
The overview dashboards offer high-level views into your NetApp FAS environment, showing important things like datastore information, NetApp FAS resource health, and a storage topology. The NetApp Storage Topology dashboard, for instance, maps NetApp FAS resources to your virtual infrastructure.
Read the entire article here, How to Extend Visibility From NetApp FAS to Virtual Infrastructure
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper