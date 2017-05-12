VMware: How to Drive Better SAP Performance with Virtualization Layer Visibility

When using SAP native tools such as SAP Solution Manager, it lacks visibility into the underlying virtualization layers, which can result in a blind spot in understanding the complete performance story. The virtualization layer includes the virtual machine, ESXi server, CPU, memory and storage. The ability to quickly see contention of infrastructure resources and find root causes in the application and data tier helps to keep users happy and access/uptime SLAs at a high level.

In this post, I’ll provide insight into how you can garner visibility into the layers below virtualization to help determine usage patterns in the business, as well as how you can dynamically respond to those changes without affecting SLAs. This blog post is the second in my series highlighting how to drive better performance for your SAP workloads. In case you missed it, check out the first: How to Pinpoint Storage Problems in Your SAP Environment.

Topology of a Virtualized SAP Environment

The following is an example topology of a virtualized environment in vROps:

