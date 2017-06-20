VMware: How to configure Auto-Scaling for Private Cloud
Purpose – Have you checked the auto-scaling feature provided in public cloud solutions like AWS and Azure and wished to get the same feature in your private cloud environment? Do you have an existing private cloud environment or building a new one and want to make it auto-scale enabled? This post covers this exact topic. It details what auto-scaling is and provides step by step guide on how you can build one using various VMware products.
Introduction – In recent months, during my interactions with customers, one requirement came up pretty often than others. That is of auto-scaling. Seems majority of customers who deploy Private Cloud require auto-scaling in some or other formats. Since out of the box vRealize Automation provides “Scale-Out” and “Scale-In” functions (albeit manual), these can be used in conjunction with other products to provide auto-scaling functionality. I had to configure this feature for multiple customers, so thought of writing a blog post detailing the steps. Readers can follow the blog to do it themselves. Also, auto-scaling is very dynamic in nature. Typically auto-scaling parameter requirement changes from environment to environment. Keeping that mind I have explained the steps involved so that you can customize it as per your need.
Read the entire article here, How to configure Auto-Scaling for Private Cloud
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published