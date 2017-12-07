VMware: How the CIO Is Changing the Game

The future runs through the office of the CIO. For years considered a minor player in the C-suite, CIOs now find themselves thrust onto the center stage of one of the most profound business transformations in history. Indeed, it could be argued that, in many respects, with technology so important to an organization’s continuing viability and success, no other business executive holds more responsibility for the future of an organization than the CIO.

“The role of the CIO is changing now,” says Bask Iyer, CIO, VMware and Dell Technologies. “It is evolving and growing larger as the importance of information grows.”

Minimizing Impact. Driving Transformation.

The central issue is that technology is blending into the mainstream as every organization needs to integrate technology, software, and applications into every aspect of the business in order to compete in this digital age. It’s almost a cliché to say that cloud is the great disruptor, but the reality is that all organizations, sooner or later, are going to operate across both private and public clouds. And CIOs, as the executives charged with their organizations’ technology systems, are expected to guide this digital transformation of every aspect of their business.

