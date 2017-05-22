VMware Horizon Virtualization Pack for Skype for Business
As a follow up to our previous announcement on VMware Horizon with Skype for Business, we are happy to share that we will be releasing the generally available (GA) version of the VMware Horizon Virtualization Pack for Skype for Business next month.
The upcoming release of the Horizon Virtualization Pack will include a GA release of the Horizon Media Engine for Windows clients and a private beta release of the Horizon Media Engine for Linux clients. Additionally, an updated Horizon Media Proxy will be embedded with the Horizon agent as an optional install.
Some highlights of the new virtualization pack include:
- Point-to-point audio and video calls
- PSTN calls using the dial-pad
- Remote connectivity through the Microsoft Edge Server
- Call-forward, transfer, hold and resume
- Voicemail integration
- Music on hold
- Support for Skype for Business 2015 and 2016 clients (see release notes)
- Support for Lync Server 2013, Skype for Business 2015 Server and Office365 deployments
- Support for VMware Blast Extreme and PCoIP
- Support for persistent and non-persistent desktops
- Support for Horizon desktops (on premise and cloud)
Read the entire article here, Horizon Virtualization Pack for Skype for Business
via the fine folks at VMware!

