VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider Confirms Desktop Availability
The Organization: A VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider
The Organization’s Infrastructure: VMware vSphere & VMware Horizon
The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Logon Simulator for VMware Horizon Monitoring
Tech Challenge: Early Warning Before Users Know if VMware Horizon Desktops are not Available
A large desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and remote VMware vSphere monitoring managed service organization delivers VMware Horizon View applications and desktops. One of the key challenges for this service provider has been not having the ability to provide advance warning when VMware Horizon application and desktop availability is compromised. This had an impact on the DaaS provider’s ability to meet their Service Level Agreements. It was critical to deliver a solution to their clients that would provide them with an early warning as to when application and/or desktop logon issues were going to arise – before actual end users are impacted.
The Solution
Goliath Technologies’ Logon Simulator for VMware Horizon View was selected by the DaaS provider to deliver VMware Horizon View availability testing services to their customers. This selection was made because of the unique, industry-first, monitoring capabilities that only Goliath could deliver.
Read the entire article here, VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider Confirms Desktop Availability
via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications