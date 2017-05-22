Home VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider Confirms Desktop Availability

VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider Confirms Desktop Availability

VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider Confirms Desktop Availability
The Organization: A VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider

The Organization’s Infrastructure: VMware vSphere & VMware Horizon

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Logon Simulator for VMware Horizon Monitoring

Tech Challenge: Early Warning Before Users Know if VMware Horizon Desktops are not Available

A large desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and remote VMware vSphere monitoring managed service organization delivers VMware Horizon View applications and desktops. One of the key challenges for this service provider has been not having the ability to provide advance warning when VMware Horizon application and desktop availability is compromised. This had an impact on the DaaS provider’s ability to meet their Service Level Agreements. It was critical to deliver a solution to their clients that would provide them with an early warning as to when application and/or desktop logon issues were going to arise – before actual end users are impacted.

The Solution

Goliath Technologies’ Logon Simulator for VMware Horizon View was selected by the DaaS provider to deliver VMware Horizon View availability testing services to their customers. This selection was made because of the unique, industry-first, monitoring capabilities that only Goliath could deliver.

Read the entire article here, VMware Horizon View DaaS Provider Confirms Desktop Availability

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies

