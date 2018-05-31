VMware has released Horizon View 7.5.0 and other with support for vSphere 6.7 and other new features. they also released VMware User Environment Manager 9.4.0 and VMware App Volumes 2.14.0. There are also new versions of the Horizon Client 4.8.

What’s new:

Horizon Connection Server

Horizon Console Horizon Console is the latest version of the Web interface through which you can create and manage virtual desktops and published desktops and applications. Horizon Console also integrates VMware Horizon Just-in-Time Management Platform (JMP) Integrated Workflow features for managing workspaces. For more information, see the VMware Horizon Console Administration document.​

Deployment on VMware Cloud for AWS You can deploy desktop pools that contain full virtual machines on VMware Cloud on AWS to scale Horizon 7 desktops and applications on an elastic cloud platform.

Virtual Desktops You can create a virtual machine in vSphere to use Virtualization-based security (VBS). Using a virtual machine enabled with VBS provides better protection from vulnerabilities within and malicious exploits to the operating system. For an automated desktop pool that uses full virtual machines, if you use a virtual machine enabled with VBS, you can add a vTPM device for enhanced security. Horizon 7 supports vSphere 6.7.



Read the entire article here, VMware Horizon View 7.5.0 and more Released

Via the fine folks at VMware!