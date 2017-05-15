VMware: Horizon Cloud Service with On-Premises Infrastructure May 2017 Release Updates
Rick Terlep is an EUC Architect for EUC Technical Marketing. Rick is also the Retail lead in the Field Office of the CTO. When he isn’t developing technical content, he spends time with the various business units in VMware to make sure that products and messaging align with the needs of retail customers. Rick has run an annual Retail Roundtable at VMworld, and has delivered a number of sessions at VMworlds on different topics. Prior to VMware, Rick had different roles at NetIQ, at Appetizers And, Inc. and at Arthur Andersen.
There are several technical updates this quarter to VMware Horizon Cloud Service with On-Premises Infrastructure. For more details on this release, see the Horizon Cloud with On-Premises Infrastructure Release Notes.
Support for Cloud-Based Workspace ONE
With this release, we now support cloud-based deployments of VMware Workspace ONE. End users can access their VMware Horizon Cloud virtual desktops from the Workspace ONE application catalog and utilize single sign-on for authentication. We previously supported only on-premises deployments of Workspace ONE.
New Desktop Configuration – Performance (Enterprise Plus)
We have added a new desktop configuration option to better suit the needs of your power users. With Horizon Cloud with On-Premises Infrastructure, you can now deliver Performance (Enterprise Plus) Desktops, with an 8 vCPU and 16 GB vRAM configuration.
