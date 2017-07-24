There are several technical updates to the VMware Horizon Cloud Service with Hosted Infrastructure this quarter. The updates for this release focus on expanding capabilities from the initial release in February. VMware will contact all customers individually to schedule the upgrade of their tenant(s) to the new release (17.1). For more details on this release, see the Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure 17.1 Release Notes.

New Data Center Availability Added!

VMware is continuing its partnership with IBM to bring VMware Horizon Cloud Service to more regions. Since Februrary, we have added capabilities to host Horizon Cloud in the United Kingdom (May), Germany (June) and in California (July). We now have three data centers in the U.S., one in Japan, and two in Europe. The Horizon Cloud team will continue to add more data centers in the next few months. Stay tuned!

Native Applications with App Volumes Technology Is Generally Available

In February, we enabled a few select customers to use VMware App Volumes technology to create and leverage AppStacks in Horizon Cloud. This feature is now generally available to any customer who requests it. Note that add-on storage is required to use this feature. If you are a Horizon Cloud customer and would like to use Native Applications powered by App Volumes technology, consult with your VMware sales team.

Smart Policies Support

You can now leverage Smart Policies in Horizon Cloud. Smart Policies allow you to have fine-grain control over a user’s desktop experience. You can dynamically enable, disable, or control access to user features in Horizon Cloud based on who the user is, and how they are accessing Horizon Cloud. Smart Policies were released as an integration between VMware Horizon 7 and VMware User Environment Manager in 2016.

via the fine folks at VMware!