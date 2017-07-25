Rick Terlep is an EUC Architect for EUC Technical Marketing. Rick is also the Retail lead in the Global Field Office of the CTO. When he isn’t developing technical content for VMware End User Computing, he spends time with the various other business units in VMware to make sure that products and solutions align with the needs of retail customers. Rick is a regular speaker at VMworld on different topics. Prior to VMware, Rick had different roles at NetIQ, at Appetizers And, Inc. and at Arthur Andersen.

There are several technical updates to the VMware Horizon Cloud Service with Hosted Infrastructure this quarter. The updates for this release focus on expanding capabilities from the initial release in February. VMware will contact all customers individually to schedule the upgrade of their tenant(s) to the new release (17.1). For more details on this release, see the Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure 17.1 Release Notes.

New Data Center Availability Added!

VMware is continuing its partnership with IBM to bring VMware Horizon Cloud Service to more regions. Since Februrary, we have added capabilities to host Horizon Cloud in the United Kingdom (May), Germany (June) and in California (July). We now have three data centers in the U.S., one in Japan, and two in Europe. The Horizon Cloud team will continue to add more data centers in the next few months. Stay tuned!

