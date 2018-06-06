VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure VDI Demo

Learn how easy it is to pair your own Microsoft Azure capacity with the VMware Horizon Cloud Service to create Windows 10 virtual desktops. VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure VDI also includes key capabilities such as power management to optimize savings and performance.

Watch this demo to learn about the Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure VDI solution.

