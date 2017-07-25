VMware Horizon Cloud comes to Microsoft Azure

At VMware, we’ve always been intent on giving our customers as many options and as much flexibility as possible when it comes to their IT environment.

Our latest commitment to that cause, is delivering VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure, helping our customers to bring VMware virtual desktops and applications to the increasing global presence of Microsoft Azure in the enterprise, which is now available in 38 regions globally.

Bringing together one of the fastest growing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers with the industry’s leading app and desktop cloud services offering gives our customers several infrastructure options with the flexibility to move between different platforms – all part of our cross-cloud strategy.



But what does this all mean?

Well, customers can now connect Azure IaaS to Horizon Cloud to deliver and manage Horizon virtual desktops and applications. This is ideal for organisations with an Azure subscription, but also for customers that want the flexibility to switch their deployment options from other public cloud services if use cases change, employees move or economics shift – thanks to Horizon Cloud’s ability to use a single cloud control plane. The VMware and Microsoft integration can also help our customers accelerate their move to Windows 10.

