VMware Horizon 7 v 7.5 with VMware Cloud on AWS Technical Overview Video

Technical overview of the new Horizon 7 v7.5 feature that enables IT to run Horizon 7 on the VMware Cloud on AWS. Includes a walkthrough of the SDDC deployment on VMware Cloud on AWS and a demo of the user experience.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.