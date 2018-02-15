VMware Horizon 7 Enterprise Edition Reference Architecture Update Now Available

The updated VMware Horizon 7 Enterprise Edition Reference Architecture is now available to download!

VMware Horizon 7, the leading platform for Windows desktop and application virtualization, includes many integrated components to address a wide range of business requirements and use cases.

This updated reference architecture provides guidance and best practices for IT organizations that want to design solutions for their own distinct groups of end users, which might include task workers, software developers, multimedia designers, contractors, or mobile knowledge workers. For example, the following figure depicts the strategy for providing various applications in a mobile secure workspace service.

Updates in this latest edition of the VMware Horizon 7 Enterprise Edition Reference Architecture include

Windows 10 virtual desktops and Windows Server 2016 RDSH servers

Windows Server 2016 for all Horizon 7 and infrastructure server components

Instant clones used for RDSH server farms

Design that reflects the new maximum number of virtual machines in a Horizon 7 block and new maximums for Cloud Pod Architecture

Updates to architecture and installation instructions for VMware Identity Manager, VMware App Volumes, and VMware Unified Access Gateway

Via the fine folks at VMware!