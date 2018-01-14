VMware Horizon 7.4 – Blast gets necessary update to support Chroma Subsampling 4:4:4 with H.264

VMware released Horizon 7.4 and besides some interesting features like collaboration, I noticed one other announcement. In a previous article, VMware Horizon 7.2: New kid, Blast (Extreme) is the rising star, I wrote about differences in protocols and showed them. One of the blog readers, P.Cruiser, also noticed that there was a rather important announcement in version 7.4. So this short article is about that announcement and why it is such a deal, or at least I think it is.

Chroma SubsamplingBefore I go into the announcement, let’s explain a bit on what Chroma Subsampling is. How to explain as simple as possible, delivering content over bandwidth comes with a challenge. content and in our case images are delivered slower because of bandwidth limitations. A signal (video) is made up of luminance and colour information.

Colour information, well is the colour you see in a picture. Important but not the most important part of a picture.

Luminance information is what makes up the picture, it shows you the details of the picture. Luminance is the contrast of the picture. So you want to make sure the luminance of the signal is not harmed as it makes the picture “sharp”. Colour does not make a picture sharper, just nicer perhaps.

With Chroma Subsampling you make sure luminance is sent and you drop some of the colour. By reducing the amount of colour you can get the picture transported and displayed and you make sure the size is reduced by 50%.

Via Rob Beekmans.net