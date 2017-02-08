VMware announced today that VMware Horizon 7.1 is coming and one of the big changes there is JIT for Apps. Even better the offering will be JIT for Apps or JIT for Desktops and that is offered in the delivery platform JMP or Jump. But there is more, there is also BEAT and JIT for apps, so let’s get started and Jump (sorry couldn’t resist) into the news.

JIT / JMP

First lets talk about Just In Time (JIT) as that is one of the most interesting developments in EUC for a long time. Of course JIT has been around now for a couple of years as an idea, a concept, a preview and a release but VMware is working on improving it steadily.

If you want to read more about where JIT is coming from, I like to refer to my previous articles;

With that information you know that since 2014 the’ve come a long way… not the fastest route but more a scenic route with a uncertain destination. Markets change and so are goals. Today they announce Horizon 7.1 with Just In Time Apps and Desktops.

Read the entire article here, VMware horizon 7.1 introduces JIT for Apps, vGPU for instant clones and more

via Rob Beekmans.net