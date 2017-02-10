Home Applications VMware: HOL Three-Tier Application, Part 5 – Use Cases

If you have been following along in this series, first of all, thank you! Next, you should have a basic three-tier application created:

A Simple Three-Tier Application

I tried to use simple components to make it usable in either a home lab or a nested environment, so they should perform exceedingly well in a real environment.

Virtual Machine Profile
The component Photon OS machines boot in a few seconds, even in our nested environment, and their profiles are fairly conservative:

  • 1 vCPU
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 15.625 GB disk

Once configured as indicated in this series, these VMs will export as OVAs that are around 300 MB each, making them reasonably portable.

The storage consumed after thin-provisioned deployment is less than 650 MB for each virtual machine. At runtime, each consumes an additional 2 GB for the swapfile. During boot, in my environment, each VM’s CPU usage is a little over 600 MHz and the active RAM reports 125 MB, but those normalize quickly to nearly 0 MHz and 20 MB active RAM (+23 MB virtualization overhead). You may be able to reduce their RAM allocations, but I have not tried this.

Read the entire article here, HOL Three-Tier Application, Part 5 – Use Cases – VMware Hands-On Lab (HOL) Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!

VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era.
