VMware: HOL Three-Tier Application, Part 4 – Web Server

This is the fourth post in the series about building a three-tier application for demonstration, lab, and education purposes. If you have been following along, you have created the base Photon template as well as simple database and application servers.

This post covers the final layer of our stack, the web presentation tier. I have said it before, but the configuration of the web server here is really simple, and if you have made it this far, you’re golden.

The Web Server (web-01a)

All of the hosts in this application run “web server” software, but this one has the web server designation because it is the one that the user directly accesses. The entire back end could be replaced with real application middleware and an RDBMs, but the user expects this one to present an SSL-encrypted web page on port 443. This time, I have chosen not to use Apache, and there is no need for Python. There is no CGI, and minimal configuration is required aside from issuing another certificate for the SSL. This tier is mostly interesting because it will support the virtual name of the application in addition to the real name(s) of your web server(s).

Read the entire article here, HOL Three-Tier Application, Part 4 – Web Server – VMware Hands-On Lab (HOL) Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!