VMware HOL Three-Tier Application, Part 3 – App Server

This is the third post in the series about building a three-tier application for demonstration, lab, and education purposes. At this point, you have downloaded Photon OS and prepared the base template according to the specifications and have built and tested the database server, db-01a.

Working from the bottom-up, we move to the application server, which sits between the database and the web tier. As with the database, this is nothing fancy, but it gets the job done.

The Application Server (app-01a)

The application server sits in the middle of our stack and handles the formatting of data that is returned from the database. We will again use Apache and Python because we know how to use those tools from the database server build. This time, the CGI script presents an HTML form and table containing data pulled from the database via HTTP.

To add a bit of realism and fun to the process, we will configure SSL on the application server. The basic configuration is pretty simple once you have the certificate and key, and it is good to know how to do. Sure, we will be using our own self-signed certificate, but this is a lab!

Read the entire article here, HOL Three-Tier Application, Part 3 – App Server – VMware Hands-On Lab (HOL) Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!