VMware: Highlighting 4 VMware App Volumes Customer Case Studies
What do LCMC Health, BDP International, ANZ Bank and Maastricht University all have in common?
They all turned to VMware App Volumes to take the complexity out of application delivery and lifecycle management in VDI and published applications environments.
These organizations transformed the way they deliver and manage applications in their virtual desktop and published application platforms. In turn, they provide application access to make their end users more productive than ever before.
The industries these organizations come from are broad: healthcare, supply chain, financial services and education. Yet, all are working to accomplish the same goal: raise end-user productivity, while keeping IT costs low. Let’s take a look at how each of these App Volumes customers enhances application delivery and management in their VMware Horizon and Citrix environments.
Read the entire article here, Highlighting 4 VMware App Volumes Customer Case Studies
via the fine folks at VMware!
Share this:
