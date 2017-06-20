VMware: Helping organisations step by step as they digitally transform

Roland König, Managing Director and Head of Virtualization at Bechtle AG, VMware’s largest German partner, delves deeper into digital transformations – and the best ways to take organisations through them

In my last guest blog for VMware, I looked at the changing IT landscape and how it’s led to Bechtle’s business model changing considerably. I touched on the strategy we’ve taken to help organisations transform digitally, but wanted to take the time to go into more detail on our best practice for rolling out these projects – summarised in a couple of steps.

Getting to know your customer

I previously mentioned we have a consulting team that directly has conversations with the different business units before we scope out any solution. That’s an imperative. But we also like to invest the time to go in to a meeting with the customer where they are talking about their business, just as a fly on the wall. It might be some partners discussing plans for the next month – or it could be a senior management team update. We find this a great help in unearthing the organisation’s real strategy, challenges and plans, without it necessarily leaning towards IT. It’s the best way to truly unearth the company’s real business needs.

Read the entire article here, Helping organisations step by step as they digitally transform

via the fine folks at VMware!