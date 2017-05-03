VMware: Helpful Steps to Build a Hybrid Disaster Recovery Solution To Fit Your Use Case

On average, companies lose $185,000 per hour while their IT systems are down. Having a disaster recovery plan is critical during an outage and may even save some of your admins’ jobs. We have highlighted the importance of having a DR plan before, but today, I will discuss how your business can pivot from a simple DR solution, to a custom hybrid solution that supports any level of complexity your company may demand.

Why a Hybrid Model is Right for You

At vCloud Air, we have developed this helpful service architecture we call the Hybrid DMZ model. This model has a central environment that can connect to a variety of different cloud instances. Consider two of the common cloud use cases we see today: cloud-based environments for developers and a single on-demand environment used to spin up and test, then shut down. Essentially, Hybrid DMZ models in vCloud Air let us move from these use cases to more complex solutions. To illustrate this, let’s walk through the steps required to configure a DR solution for a multinational company using a primary datacenter and 5 satellite datacenters.

via the fine folks at VMware!