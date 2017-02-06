VMware: Help Shape PowerCLI’s Future – Poll
Community feedback has always played an important role in how PowerCLI has evolved and improved. Whether it’s the desire to convert from snapins to modules, adding additional functionalities to existing cmdlets, or creating brand new cmdlets and modules, the feedback we receive has always been extremely important.
This time we have an ask to help shape the future of PowerCLI’s packaging, installation, and upgrade process in the form of an online poll available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HGQDJFQ
Giving a little context around the poll, there have been a lot of asks around getting PowerCLI into the PowerShell Gallery. The PowerShell Gallery is an online repository containing an amazing amount of PowerShell modules and scripts. The PowerShell Gallery allows users the ability to search, install, update, and uninstall these resources directly from a PowerShell session.
Taking a look at how we distribute PowerCLI today, this move would have some major impacts. Instead of logging into my.vmware.com then downloading and installing PowerCLI through an MSI, users could simply open PowerShell and run:
Read the entire article here, Help Shape PowerCLI’s Future – Poll – VMware PowerCLI Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
