VMware: HeidelbergCement AG relies on personal advice and employed a VMware Technical Account Manager
Increasing digitalisation and the growing complexity this brings to IT are posing major challenges for companies. This is why personal advice on a par will become increasingly important in the future.
HeidelbergCement AG brought in support from outside back in 2011. VMware’s Technical Account Manager has now been involved with HeidelbergCement AG for five years, advising and supporting the group personally with upcoming decisions and new IT projects.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware NSX.
