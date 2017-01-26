VMware: Harnessing the Power of IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) is here, and it’s going to connect and change the world. But what is the IoT, and why is it so important? Simply put, the IoT is the concept of connecting any device to the Internet, and to other devices or people. Industry analysts estimate that by 2020 there will be over 26 billion connected devices—and that’s a conservative number. Other analysts put the figure much higher, predicting the amount to be well over 100 billion. Regardless, the numbers are breathtaking in their scope. Simply put, the IoT will create a giant network of unprecedented size of connected things, including people, that will dwarf the present size and scale of the Internet and networking operations today.

A Connected World

IoT will remake the way virtually everything functions in the world. It is not just machines that will “talk” to each other, but components of machines: a turbine in a windmill, a light bulb inside a traffic light, a single servomotor inside the robot arm on a factory floor. An autonomous vehicle, or “connected car” of the future, for example, may have hundreds, or thousands of individual sensors digitally connected to an almost unimaginable number of endpoints that will help it navigate safely through city traffic and maintain proper vehicular maintenance.

Read the entire article here, Harnessing the Power of IoT

via the fine folks at VMware!