VMware: Grassroots in the Enterprise: Industry Clouds Forming

Cloud computing has infiltrated the enterprise, accelerating innovation and disrupting industries worldwide. Although businesses broadly understand that cloud technologies deliver agility and unlock efficiencies, the process of digital transformation can be an intimidating and complex process for an individual company to undertake. For organizations interested in adopting cloud technologies but uncertain about the best way forward, a new option has recently emerged: industry clouds.

What Is an Industry Cloud?

Industry clouds are formed when like-minded, but typically non-competitive, organizations coordinate among themselves to adopt and share cloud resources. Companies with mutual business challenges come together to share both the costs and benefits of cloud technologies. These grassroots phenomena, also referred to as vertical clouds, are unique collaborations designed to meet distinct industry requirements, such as the need to legally protect data or adhere to specific financial regulations. And for organizations new to cloud technologies, industry clouds offer a turnkey option to migrate to the cloud.

