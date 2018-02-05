VMware: Grading My 2017 Predictions – A Report Card

It’s become quite the thing to make year-end predictions. I do it every year – here are my projections for 2018. But even more interesting are the reflections on just how prescient you actually were in foreseeing the future.

How did I do in 2017? The overall thread of my expectations for last year focused around interconnection; I think it’s pretty clear that is still the direction interwoven and increasingly sophisticated technology is going. I am discovering that it’s easy to predict trends but more difficult to accurately foretell their timing.

Mobility Plus

Think apps that treat employees like consumers, on campus, incorporating the latest in consumer technology for business use.This concept certainly hasn’t taken over by storm, and there’s still a significant room for growth. However, we are certainly seeing a growing and sophisticated development of mobile apps. Additionally, I believe we will organically see consumer tech integrated into business use as AI increasingly becomes embedded into products and solutions (even those not overtly labeled an “AI PROJECT.” Cloud Plus

The magic bullet will be to manage, network, orchestrate, and secure across several public clouds and your own private cloud.Bulls eye! This prediction came to full fruition. 2017 was the year of multi-cloud. It almost seems absurd to think of an IT strategy that considers ONLY private or a single public cloud. There is not one company or CIO I can think of that doesn’t talk about hybrid cloud.

