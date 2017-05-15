VMware: Google’s New OS, Win10 VR Tech & Breaking VDI Product News

Peekaboo, I see … the new Google OS.

Top Tech News shared their first impressions following a sneak peek of Google’s new operating system (OS) “Fuchsia.” Writer Jeff Cozza called the new OS a “non-Linux-based system that seems to be designed with mobile devices in mind. Nevertheless, the OS could eventually replace both the company’s Android mobile OS and its Chrome OS.”

Want to get the top news in your inbox every Friday? Join the club by entering your email at the top of the page.

Speaking of Google.

“With Workspace ONE on Chromebooks, IT administrators benefit from additional security capabilities that enable the easy deployment, configuration, and security of web, applications, and Android applications.”

—Jeff McGrath, VMware End-User Computing (EUC)

At Dell EMC World 2017 earlier this week, VMware announced an expanded partnership with Google focused on helping accelerate Chromebook adoption in the enterprise. Leveraging VMware AirWatch-based unified endpoint management capabilities built into the Workspace ONE platform, Chromebook management with VMware now offers single sign-on (SSO) to any app plus simplified IT management. Many more capabilities come from the integration. Dive in here.

Read the entire article here, Google’s New OS, Win10 VR Tech & Breaking VDI Product News

via the fine folks at VMware!