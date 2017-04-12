VMware: Goodbye Multicast – Virtual Blocks

vSAN

I’ll start off with a simple statement that will likely make a lot of customers happy. VMware vSAN in 6.6 will no longer use Multicast. All vSAN traffic will instead use Unicast.

For a history of why Multicast was used, as well as what changed to prompt the shift read the history of vSAN multicast on storagehub. As vSAN technology and hardware have advanced we no longer need to use it for efficiency, or cluster discovery reasons.



Upgrade Process

For existing customers who upgrade to vSAN 6.6 we will continue to use Multicast until the last host in the cluster is on 6.6. Unicast will support 64 node clusters, and no exceptions or corner cases require continuing to use Multicast going forward.

Expected Overhead Changes

Added networking overhead is minimal under normal networking operations (~2Kbps per host). During a cluster repair operations unicast traffic will be higher, but in this situation storage traffic will be reduced, therefore no expected net-net change in traffic. Additional CPU overhead for meta data checks during a cluster partition merge has been mitigated through other improvements to vSAN.

