VMware: Getting the Best of All Worlds

I frequently speak with architects, CTOs, and CIOs about the challenges of determining where, how, and when to leverage public cloud resources. Having a framework in place that steers cloud-based solutions can be a daunting task, particularly one in line with an organization’s overall cloud strategy . Core choices such as “Infrastructure as a Service” (IaaS), “Platform as a Service” (PaaS), “Containers as a Service” (CaaS) or “Software as a Service” (SaaS) are all nuanced, with variability determined by both architectural and provider choices.

At a high level, you can break down cloud architectural choices into three fundamental options:

Provider Native Platform Services

Public or Private PaaS or CaaS

Public or Private IaaS

Provider-Native Platform Services

Provider-native platform services offer a high degree of speed and agility, but are often extremely sticky, making exit costs extremely high. Many organizations that I work with use a variety of cloud services in this category, and they go into the provider relationship with the understanding that a particular service will live and die with a cloud provider. It’s not to say that you can’t pack up and move, it’s just that it can be extremely costly because those services use many APIs that are unique to the service provider. The stickiness analogy is similar to experiences most have with some enterprise database platforms. A technology argument can be made to migrate to a new database platform, but from a business perspective, migration may not be worth the expense and effort.

