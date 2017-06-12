VMware: Gaining Insight Into AWS Workloads With vRNI 3.4

Enterprise IT needs visibility into the network and security status of their workloads, whether hosted on premises, or within AWS. While many AWS workloads are sandboxes for application development teams (DevOps), it is important to analyze these workloads. Increasingly, public cloud workloads are also fulfilling mission critical production needs for many organizations. Enterprise IT must be ready to determine the best location, security posture, and bandwidth allocation when deploying workloads. Having traffic pattern details as well as security analysis and recommendations readily available, helps organizations make the ideal hosting decisions to meet their business needs.

With the release of vRealize Network Insight (vRNI) 3.4 Enterprise Edition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Cloud Support is now available. The vRNI traffic monitoring features provide visibility into native AWS constructs such as Virtual Private Clouds, VMs, Security Groups, firewall rules, and tags. vRNI also analyzes AWS traffic flows to provide security and micro-segmentation views of cloud workloads. This means you’ll be able to plan micro-segmentation and understand traffic patterns using data collected from your AWS instances. In this article, I’ll show you how to configure AWS as a datasource, then walk through how to leverage the new AWS entities within vRNI.

via the fine folks at VMware!