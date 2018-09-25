VMware Fusion 11 is Here!

Hot on the heels of macOS Mojave’s release today, we’re proud to announce that our latest major upgrade to Fusion: VMware Fusion 11 and Fusion 11 Pro, is available now!

We are incredibly proud of this release as we continue to focus on developer workflows and increasing our automation capabilities, while still improving on GPU and overall performance, stability, and security.

Cut right to the chase and get the bits:

This release delivers many new features and platform enhancements such as:

Enhanced Metal Graphics Rendering Engine with Direct3D 10.1

Fusion 11 and Fusion 11 Pro both default to the new Enhanced Metal Graphics Rendering Engine on supported hosts, and has been updated to deliver DirectX 10.1 compatibility. Now supporting Anti-Aliasing as well as Geometry and Compute shaders, games, and apps which require DirectX 10.1, or which fallback to 10.1 from DirectX 11, will now run in a Windows 7, 8 or 10 virtual machine.

