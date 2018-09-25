Home Desktop VMware Fusion 11 is Here!

VMware Fusion 11 is Here!

0
VMware Fusion 11 is Here!
0

Hot on the heels of macOS Mojave’s release today, we’re proud to announce that our latest major upgrade to Fusion: VMware Fusion 11 and Fusion 11 Pro, is available now!

We are incredibly proud of this release as we continue to focus on developer workflows and increasing our automation capabilities, while still improving on GPU and overall performance, stability, and security.

Cut right to the chase and get the bits:

This release delivers many new features and platform enhancements such as:

Enhanced Metal Graphics Rendering Engine with Direct3D 10.1

Fusion 11 and Fusion 11 Pro both default to the new Enhanced Metal Graphics Rendering Engine on supported hosts, and has been updated to deliver DirectX 10.1 compatibility. Now supporting Anti-Aliasing as well as Geometry and Compute shaders, games, and apps which require DirectX 10.1, or which fallback to 10.1 from DirectX 11, will now run in a Windows 7, 8 or 10 virtual machine.

Read the entire article here, VMware Fusion 11 is here! – VMware Fusion Blog

via the fine folks at VMware Fusion.

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Development
News
Security
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1537875723_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware’s Brian Madden, Lead Field Technologist, VMware Asks, Is VDI Dead?

          Five years ago, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) was all the rage. But now that everyone’s talking about the digital workspace, intelligence, mobile apps, and identity management, it’s almost like we forgot about little ole VDI! So where is VDI in 2018? Have we already reached peak VDI? Is VDI on the decline, or are its […]

          read more
          1534226224_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Application Availability Monitor

          1535505425_hqdefault.jpg

          IGEL – Conditional access depending on the IGEL UD Pocket Video

          1534262827_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft RDS Application Availability Monitor

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video