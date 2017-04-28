VMware: Free NVIDIA GRID + VMware Blast Extreme Test Drive

With all the excitement a few weeks ago around the announcement of VMware Horizon 7.1 and Blast Extreme Adaptive Transport, a new NVIDIA GRID test drive provides a quick way for you to get your hands on a demo environment within minutes—all without leaving your office or spinning up internal resources and/or infrastructure.

VMware and NVIDIA’s free “try GRID” demo gives you instant access to hours of NVIDIA GRID vGPU acceleration experience powered by NVIDIA Tesla M60 graphics cards running Horizon 7.1. This experience includes a Windows desktop with 2D and 3D industry-leading enterprise applications, including: