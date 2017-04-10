VMware: Four reasons to adopt a Cross-Cloud approach to IT

A Cross-Cloud approach can deliver cloud freedom, choice and control, helping your business accelerate on its digital transformation journey. However, securely managing and bridging the gap between multiple clouds while managing risk, cost and security can be difficult.

Richard Munro, Chief Technologist and Technical Director for vCloud Air EMEA at VMware, is instrumental in helping organisations accelerate their cloud transformation deliverables with VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture. In the series of videos below, Richard discusses the benefits of taking a Cross-Cloud approach in helping all lines of the business drive innovation and deliver on their goals – and considers the key questions you should be asking when it comes to starting your cloud journey.

Video #1: How can organisations modernise their IT infrastructure with Cross-Cloud?

Digital transformation, cloud transformation, business transformation – how can organisations get started? Hear how a unified, integrated Cross-Cloud approach to IT infrastructure can help businesses begin to transform and evolve.

