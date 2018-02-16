VMware: Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018: VMware Ranks #39

Strong company culture is integral to the growth and success of any company, and VMware is no exception. Today, VMware is honored to announce that it has been named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018 list. The competition was fierce, and VMware is proud to hold the no. 39 spot. This is the fourth consecutive year that VMware has made the list. Not only was VMware ranked in the top 100 companies overall, but we were also recognized as no. 9 on the list of Best Workplaces in Technology.

Betsy Sutter, Chief People Officer at VMware, is delighted with the results: “This is a tremendous testament to our people, our culture and our values.”

My amazing managers infuse passion into everything they do, and they care for the people as much as they do about the business deliverables. -Laetitia Farrugia, VMware Employee

Fortune has outlined a “Great Place to Work” as a place where employees have pride in the work that they do, feel supported and inspired by their leaders, and enjoy collaborating with their teams. Each year, Fortune bases its list on an employee survey and a “culture audit” that measures the extent to which employees experience trust, pride and camaraderie in the workplace.

Read the entire article here, Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018: VMware Ranks #39

