VMware: Foresee IT issues before they arise with vROps

IT failures and problems have been big news in recent weeks and while not all is revealed to the public eye as to how or why they occurred, it is safe to say no company wants it to happen to them.

Problems and failures can and will occur and there are many ways to mitigate and protect against it. One of these ways is effective monitoring of your IT Infrastructure. vRealize Operations Manager (vROps) is perfectly suited to being that single source or truth for your entire estate, whether it be Virtual or Physical. vRealize Operations Manager itself is built with resilience in mind, features such as High Availability help protect against an analytics cluster node failure.

Often when I have visited customers a reason they have opted for vROps is to consolidate multiple tools, to try and achieve that holy grail of monitoring which is the single source of truth, something vROps does very well. It offers tremendous extensibility by way of management packs, either provided by VMware, Blue Medora or the vendor of the product you want to monitor.

Read the entire article here, Foresee IT issues before they arise with vROps

via the fine folks at VMware!