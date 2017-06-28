Home Applications VMware: For the Digital Economy a Modern Data Center is essential

VMware: For the Digital Economy a Modern Data Center is essential

Digital disruption is turbo-charging the pace of business, and the companies that survive and thrive will be those that can innovate fastest. Line-of-business leaders and developers are reaching out to your IT team for help. To stay competitive, you need to give them rapid access to the services, apps, and resources they need for today’s dynamic market—and tomorrow’s new demands.

If this sounds daunting, you’re not alone. A Gartner survey found that 59 percent of IT professionals believe that their IT organizations are unprepared for the digital business of the next two years. Building an IT environment that can support changing business imperatives isn’t easy. You’re facing:

  • Complex, heterogeneous environments that can slow you down
  • Operational and compliance risks from cloud siloes and outdated management
  • Static or shrinking IT budgets

How can you tackle these challenges? Employing a software-defined approach to modernizing the data center can position you to deliver infrastructure, applications, data, and IT services—on demand, with improved agility.

