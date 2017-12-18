VMware: Five Things to Watch for in Open Source

Looking ahead to 2018, interesting problems will continue to find open source solutions.

1. Open Source Blockchain Projects Will Take Off

Blockchain technologies are presently infiltrating financial markets but hold the potential to disrupt a host of business processes across industries. Blockchain is unique because it leverages untrustworthy communication channels to create trust between parties that otherwise wouldn’t necessarily cooperate with each other. This is relevant for businesses ranging from lending libraries to healthcare, and it has the potential to truly revolutionize business transactions of all kinds. Specifically, expect the Hyperledger Project, driven by The Linux Foundation, to make an impact in 2018.

2. Open Source Will Play a Significant Role in the Internet of Things (IoT)

The two major challenges with IoT are security and management for a massive amount of endpoints. In order to manage an IoT environment, it is necessary to have a de facto standard to communicate between local gateways, edge devices, and sensors. There are additional standards needed to secure, upgrade, and manage devices and sensors across IoT environments.

Expect open source development to be a key part of any software stack that enables IT to manage and secure an IoT environment regardless of who the vendor is, what the architecture is, and what software is running on the device. There is a need for standardization at this level from a data management, consumption, and processing perspective. Open source will play an important role in addressing these needs.

Read the entire article here, Five Things to Watch for in Open Source

Via the fine folks at VMware!