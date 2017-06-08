VMware Fireside Chat at Interop ITX 2017

I recently had the pleasure to sit down and chat with Susan Fogarty, editor in chief of InformationWeek, during the Interop ITX 2017 keynote. We talked about a range of topics, including our customer-centric approach to innovation, containers, cross-cloud operational and management considerations, the Internet of Things (IoT), the progress of VMware Cloud on AWS, security, and more.

One of my favorite moments during our conversation was discussing how security threats have become highly dynamic, yet most enterprises still approach security using predominantly static architectures. Playing the same tune that was popular 15–20 years ago may allow bands to earn a permanent living on the Las Vegas strip, but the same philosophy could narrow a security architect or chief information security officer’s future employment options to that of an Elvis impersonator.

via the fine folks at VMware!