Home VMware Fireside Chat at Interop ITX 2017

VMware Fireside Chat at Interop ITX 2017

0
VMware Fireside Chat at Interop ITX 2017
0

I recently had the pleasure to sit down and chat with Susan Fogarty, editor in chief of InformationWeek, during the Interop ITX 2017 keynote. We talked about a range of topics, including our customer-centric approach to innovation, containers, cross-cloud operational and management considerations, the Internet of Things (IoT), the progress of VMware Cloud on AWS, security, and more.

One of my favorite moments during our conversation was discussing how security threats have become highly dynamic, yet most enterprises still approach security using predominantly static architectures. Playing the same tune that was popular 15–20 years ago may allow bands to earn a permanent living on the Las Vegas strip, but the same philosophy could narrow a security architect or chief information security officer’s future employment options to that of an Elvis impersonator.

Read the entire article here, Fireside Chat at Interop ITX 2017

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs allow you to easily attach low-cost graphics acceleration to current generation EC2 instances. With Elastic GPUs, you choose the GPU resources that are sized for your workload, so you can accelerate the graphics performance of your applications for a fraction of the cost of stand-alone graphics instances. In this tech talk, […]

        read more
        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

          Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs allow you to easily attach low-cost graphics acceleration to current generation EC2 instances. With Elastic GPUs, you choose the GPU resources that are sized for your workload, so you can accelerate the graphics performance of your applications for a fraction of the cost of stand-alone graphics instances. In this tech talk, […]

          read more
          1496912653_maxresdefault.jpg

          Hands On Lab: Introduction to Microsoft SQL Server in AWS – Tech Talk Video

          1496879252_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e4 / Paul Thurrott – Part 2

          1496878723_maxresdefault.jpg

          Unleash Hybrid Cloud Elasticity with Turbonomic – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video