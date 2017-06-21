VMware: Finland, Norway and Sweden Prove the Business Value of Cloud Maturity

Cloud-based services are a relatively new field for many businesses across the globe. Regardless, many organizations are rushing to adopt these solutions. There are some key reasons why. First, these cloud services help relieve internal expenses by offloading the need to adopt, upgrade and maintain the necessary IT infrastructure. Second, these solutions provide clients with affordable access to cutting-edge computetechnology. This enables businesses to remain competitive, even if they lack the same IT resources and budgets their competitors enjoy. Third, cloud-based services provide organizations with an agile and flexible infrastructure that easily scales with growth and provides access to global regions some businesses simply couldn’t access before.

Still, extracting the most value out of cloud services takes time, talent and experience. Organizations who were early cloud adopters have a head-start, and enjoy a level of cloud maturity their competitors do not. However, this maturity gap is closing. A recent report by IT research firm Radar, produced on behalf of VMware and Tieto, examines how this gap is closing amongst businesses in three Scandinavian countries — Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The report explores how cloud maturity has changed in these three countries within a two-year period from 2015 to 2017. The change over this short period has been remarkable. For example, strategic maturity across these countries grew by 33 percent while operative maturity grew by 13 percent. Businesses previously labeled as “immature” in cloud dropped by 15 percent. Only 11 percent of organizations surveyed remain in the “immature organizations” category.

Read the entire article here, Finland, Norway and Sweden Prove the Business Value of Cloud Maturity

via the fine folks at VMware!