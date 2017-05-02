VMware: Exporting metrics from vRealize Operations

Although vRealize Operations provides a rich toolset of data analysis and visualization tools, it is sometimes desirable to export data to an external system or tool for further analysis. This simplest way of doing this is through reports. This is a simple and graphical way of building a data export and offers scheduling and forwarding through emails. The standard format for human reading is PDF, but the CSV-format is also available for importing into e.g. spreadsheets and data analysis software.

Report-based exports are great in most cases, but there are situations when the data we want to export is simply too complex or we want to the data export to happen as part of a script or workflow. To support these use cases, we built a simple open source tool for command-line based exporting. We also added some more advanced features, such as navigating parent-child relationships.

