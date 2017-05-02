Home Management VMware: Exporting metrics from vRealize Operations

VMware: Exporting metrics from vRealize Operations

0
VMware: Exporting metrics from vRealize Operations
0

Although vRealize Operations provides a rich toolset of data analysis and visualization tools, it is sometimes desirable to export data to an external system or tool for further analysis. This simplest way of doing this is through reports. This is a simple and graphical way of building a data export and offers scheduling and forwarding through emails. The standard format for human reading is PDF, but the CSV-format is also available for importing into e.g. spreadsheets and data analysis software.

Report-based exports are great in most cases, but there are situations when the data we want to export is simply too complex or we want to the data export to happen as part of a script or workflow. To support these use cases, we built a simple open source tool for command-line based exporting. We also added some more advanced features, such as navigating parent-child relationships.

Read the entire article here, Exporting metrics from vRealize Operations

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Management
Monitoring
Open Source
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

      Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Entisys360 Feature Image

          Workspace Cloud Editorial by Dane Young

          In March 2017, Entisys360 is officially launching Entisys360 Workspace Cloud, a fully-managed, subscription-based digital workspace that runs on any public or private cloud. The Entisys360 Workspace Cloud solution goes beyond Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Desktop-as-a-Service, and is a robust digital workspace offering. We sat down with Dane Young, Virtualization Practice Manager at Entisys360, to learn more about […]

          read more
          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          1493681666_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Security in 45 Seconds

          1493670078_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Security in 15 Seconds Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video