VMware: Executive Predictions for 2018 and Beyond

2017 has been a memorable and eventful year for technology innovation. As VMware and Dell Technologies CIO Bask Iyer predicted, among other things, the role of the cloud became even more integral to the business and continues on that trajectory. And as Chris Wolf, VMware’s VP and CTO of Global Field and Industry, predicted, software-defined networking dramatically changed how enterprises ran their data centers and allowed them to give their network and security operations a monumental leap forward.

Now the 2018 predictions are in, and the coming year promises exciting developments in the technology space, particularly for cloud, storage, networking, and security.

Read the highlights from VMware’s 2018 predictions below.

A CIO PERSPECTIVE ON THE STATE OF IT

Bask Iyer

The technologies we use, the ways we work and play, and how we interact with each other are all in flux. Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond, I am going to use the People + Process + Technology framework to frame my predictions. Most CIOs acknowledge that these three pillars work and operate well in tandem. Each has to be considered in context of the other two pillars to have a holistic and satisfying approach to workplace happiness and success along with individual career development.

