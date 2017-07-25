VMware: Exciting lineup of VMware Cloud on AWS sessions at VMworld 2017

VMworld is right around the corner and we have an exciting line up of VMware Cloud on AWS sessions! VMware Cloud on AWS will bring VMware&#rsquo;s enterprise class Software-Defined Data Center technologies to AWS, with seamless access to the broad portfolio of AWS offerings and is scheduled to be available in summer 2017.

VMware Cloud on AWS is built from industry-leading VMware vSphere®, VMware vSANTM and VMware NSX®, and is operated as a service. This service seamlessly integrates with existing customer datacenters already running on vSphere. Further, vSphere runs on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure and the familiar vCenter Server management environment eliminates retraining staff that would normally be required to benefit from the public cloud.

With the schedule builder going live, we have compiled a list of VMware Cloud on AWS sessions featuring well known speakers from VMware and AWS including Frank Denneman, Paul Bockelman, Brian Graf, Emad Younis, Wen Yu, Principal Engineers Robert Bosch, Chris Wagner and many more!

