VMware: Everything you need to know about vSAN 6.6

We are excited to discuss the new and sixth generation of VMware vSAN, version 6.6. This release extends our position as the HCI leader, where we are helping customers modernize their infrastructure faster and with less disruption.

What’s New?

VMware vSAN has been innovating at a rapid pace. With each new release, we’ve delivered greater value to our customers through new features that have propelled adoption by mainstream customers for any workload, any application.

More than 7,000 customers have chosen to entrust their most important workloads to vSAN! This momentum has not waned as vSAN recently won 3 industry awards for being the Product of the Year in this space!

This is a feature-packed release with advanced enterprise features that address three key customer needs: security, cost savings and performance.

Read the entire article here, Everything you need to know about vSAN 6.6

